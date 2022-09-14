Sculptor Capital LP Invests $147.02 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,835,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,019,000. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.1% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

