Sculptor Capital LP Invests $71.47 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,121,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,473,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 3.05% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 169,354 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 885,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 884,540 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 700,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 208,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 474,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Featured Stories

