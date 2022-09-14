SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.48 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 341,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,156,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 341,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,156,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,926.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter D. Aquino purchased 189,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,391.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,839,882 shares of company stock worth $1,026,301 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

