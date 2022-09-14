Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.50

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 33887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

