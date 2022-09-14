SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.34

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 3201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEGXF. Kepler Capital Markets raised SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

