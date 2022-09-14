Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.43

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and traded as high as $18.05. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 55,270 shares traded.

Sekisui House Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

