Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shares of Serinus Energy stock remained flat at GBX 9.25 ($0.11) on Tuesday. 240,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,222. The company has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.09.

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($10,657.32).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

