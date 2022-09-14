Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.61

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.82 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,177,923 shares changing hands.

Shanta Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of £96.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Shanta Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.55%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

