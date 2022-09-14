Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SMED. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barrington Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.
Sharps Compliance Price Performance
SMED stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
About Sharps Compliance
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
