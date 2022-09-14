Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Increases By 862.5%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 862.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

