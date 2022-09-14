Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Decreases By 90.9%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,828,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AVVH stock opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.06.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

