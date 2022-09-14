Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Decreases By 80.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.54. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $98.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 37.06%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

