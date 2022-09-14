Short Interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Drops By 77.6%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Stock Performance

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Tuesday. 2,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

