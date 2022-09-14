Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Increases By 500.0%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUYTY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

