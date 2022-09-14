Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Grows By 381.3%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

FSNB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 1,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,247. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

