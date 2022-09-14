Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Expands By 811.8%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 811.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Kismet Acquisition Three has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Kismet Acquisition Three

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

