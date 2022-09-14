Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Grows By 324.2%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 324.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NIM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

