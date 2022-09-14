Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Grows By 240.9%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 240.9% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Down 2.4 %
RSF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
