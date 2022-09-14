Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Grows By 240.9%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 240.9% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Down 2.4 %

RSF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Specialty Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

See Also

