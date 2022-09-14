Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Grows By 240.9%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 240.9% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Down 2.4 %

RSF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Specialty Finance

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

