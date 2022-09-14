Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rises By 15,212.5%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 15,212.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. 254,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,148. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

