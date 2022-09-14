Short Interest in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Expands By 366.7%

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Price Performance

WRAC stock remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 71,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,155. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Williams Rowland Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 193,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Rowland Acquisition

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

