Sibanye Stillwater Limited Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have commented on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 512,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 355,717 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

