Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $3.18. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading

