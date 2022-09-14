Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $3.05 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.
About Smart Powerr
Featured Stories
