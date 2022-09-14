Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target Cut to €5.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNMRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SNMRF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

