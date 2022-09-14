Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648,731 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 8.85% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $22,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 476,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 341,614 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of DNAD opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.