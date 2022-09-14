Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the August 15th total of 799,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,516,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

