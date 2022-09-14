Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the August 15th total of 799,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $14.55.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
