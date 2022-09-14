Source Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Source Capital stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Source Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

