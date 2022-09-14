South32 Limited (LON:S32) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

South32 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 250.97 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 519.39. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 171.48 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.50 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on S32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

