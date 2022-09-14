Sovryn Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109,232.00 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $109,232.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn was first traded on April 28th, 2021. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,747,080 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC. Sovryn’s official website is www.sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn is a decentralized Bitcoin trading and borrowing/lending platform. The SOV token exists to fulfill three roles: Bitocracy, Risk Mitigation, Fee Collection.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

