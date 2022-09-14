SpaceChain Market Capitalization Tops $1.82 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One SpaceChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $14,518.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- PWR Coin (PWR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- LightSpeedCoin (LSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.