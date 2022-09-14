Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 174,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 1.91% of Summit Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 400,508 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SMIH stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

