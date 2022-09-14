SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.64. The stock had a trading volume of 118,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

