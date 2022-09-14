SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3,499.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,735 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPIP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,617. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.

