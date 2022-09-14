SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 254,407 shares.The stock last traded at $73.73 and had previously closed at $73.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.