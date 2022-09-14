Spheroid Universe (SPH) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $2,688.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s genesis date was July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. The official website for Spheroid Universe is www.spheroiduniverse.io. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

