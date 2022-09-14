Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCA remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Spindletop Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Institutional Trading of Spindletop Health Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCA. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spindletop Health Acquisition by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Spindletop Health Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 257,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Company Profile

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

