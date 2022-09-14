Spring Creek Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) by 257.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,346 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 1.47% of Omega Alpha SPAC worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at $4,910,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 337.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 396,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 305,663 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.3% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 673.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 137,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMEG opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Omega Alpha SPAC Company Profile

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

