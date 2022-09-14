Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance
PCCT stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.
Perception Capital Corp. II Profile
Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.
