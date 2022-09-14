SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW) Short Interest Down 96.1% in August

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of SpringBig stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12. SpringBig has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

