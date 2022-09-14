STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $106.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.01 and a beta of 1.04. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 194,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile



STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

