Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPLP opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $935.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,747,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

