Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STZHF traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

