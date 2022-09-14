Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard Real Estate ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,117 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 371% compared to the average daily volume of 2,572 put options.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,055. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

