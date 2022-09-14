Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on October 3rd

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Stephens upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares in the company, valued at $631,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,122 shares of company stock worth $878,957. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

