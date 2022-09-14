Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on October 3rd

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Stephens upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp
In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares in the company, valued at $631,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,122 shares of company stock worth $878,957. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
