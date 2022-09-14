StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Celsion Trading Down 5.4 %

CLSN opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Celsion has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celsion will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

