StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright cut Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Otonomy Stock Down 6.2 %

Otonomy stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

