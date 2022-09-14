StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.