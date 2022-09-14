StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.
