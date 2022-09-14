StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59,940.00 and a beta of 0.15. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

