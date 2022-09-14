StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,780.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

