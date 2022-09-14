Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 388,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 905,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUNL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

