Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 388,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 905,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SUNL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.